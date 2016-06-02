June 2 Investec Plc
* Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued
ordinary share capital
* Placing will raise up to approximately 145 million stg of
gross proceeds
* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated
bookbuilding process
* J.P. Morgan cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in
connection with placing
* Announces its intention to conduct a placing of up to
30,870,000 new ordinary shares in company
* Net proceeds from placing will be used to fund a tender
offer of certain sterling preference shares and rand preference
shares
