June 2 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Diamyd Medical's associated company Cellaviva withdraws new share issue

* Cellaviva has withdrawn new share issue due to low participation in issue

* Issue was contingent upon minimum subscription of 10.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.29 million) of maximum subscription of 11.5 million crowns

