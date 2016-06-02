June 2 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Hilton files form 10 registration statements for planned
spin-offs
* Expects to continue a dividend payout ratio of 30% to 40%
of recurring cash flow
* Expects to initiate a share buyback program following
completion of transactions
* On a stand-alone basis, hilton's pro forma adjusted ebitda
for full year 2016 is projected to be between $1,770 million and
$1,830 million
* As of year-end 2016, hilton's pro forma net leverage is
projected to be between 3.25x and 3.5x adjusted ebitda
* Transactions expected to be completed by end of year
* Will continue to be led by chris nassetta as chief
executive officer and kevin jacobs as chief financial officer
* Will maintain a commitment to achieving a low-grade
investment grade credit profile
* Park's pro forma adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 is
projected to be between $795 million and $825 million
