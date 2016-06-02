BRIEF-Shell misses fourth-quarter estimates after $500 mln of impairments
* Shell continued to divest non-strategic upstream positions during Q4 2016
June 2 PureCircle Ltd :
* Issues a statement in respect of a recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection Communication
* Order is based on an inaccurate allegation that these shipments contained products that were produced using forced labor.
* CBP issued a communication regarding a detention order impacting shipments of stevia into USA refined and shipped by PureCircle
* Have submitted relevant documentation of this, including independent, 3rd party verification to cbp
* Depending on duration of detention order there could be some impact on sales and profit in current financial year.
* Our product, including shipments being withheld by u.s. Customs is not sourced from Inner Mongolia Hengzheng Group Baoanzhao Agricultural and Trade LLC
* Working with CBP to correct inaccurate information in CBP communication and to expedite release of our shipments
* Committed to human rights and proper and fair use of labor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
