June 2 Electra Partners:

* Announces that its portfolio company Techinsights, part of AXIO Data Group, is combining with Chipworks Inc.

* Invested 91 million stg in AXIO in April 2013

* Electra Partners refers to Electra Partners LLP acting on behalf of its client Electra Private Equity Plc.

