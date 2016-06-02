June 2 S. Africa's Competition Commission

* S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended that large merger between Firstrand Bank and target properties from MMI Group be approved without conditions

* S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended to tribunal that merger whereby LGL and PIC intends to acquire TRAC be approved without conditions

* S. Africa's Competition Commission found that proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in any market in South Africa.

* S. Africa's Competition Commission has recommended to tribunal that large merger whereby PIC intends to acquire N3TC be approved without conditions