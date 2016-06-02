BRIEF-Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,350 won/share for FY 2016
June 2 S. Africa's Competition Commission
* S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended that large merger between Firstrand Bank and target properties from MMI Group be approved without conditions
* S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended to tribunal that merger whereby LGL and PIC intends to acquire TRAC be approved without conditions
* S. Africa's Competition Commission found that proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in any market in South Africa.
* S. Africa's Competition Commission has recommended to tribunal that large merger whereby PIC intends to acquire N3TC be approved without conditions
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 325 won/share for FY 2016
DUBAI, Feb 2 Emirates NBD, the largest lender in Dubai, expects its retail lending operations to grow by between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, Suvo Sarkar, group head of retail banking and wealth management, told reporters on Thursday.