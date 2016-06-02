BRIEF-Korean Reinsurance says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 325 won/share for FY 2016
June 2 01Cyberaton SA :
* Dismisses and accepts the resignation of Grzegorz Kaczorowski, its CEO as of June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Feb 2 Emirates NBD, the largest lender in Dubai, expects its retail lending operations to grow by between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, Suvo Sarkar, group head of retail banking and wealth management, told reporters on Thursday.
* Shares gain 2.1 pct in pre-market trade (Adds detail on treaty renewals)