June 2 Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Announces final results for tender offer to all holders of its outstanding SEK and EUR notes

* Says tender instructions of 61.6 million euros (in respect of EUR notes) and 99.0 million Swedish crowns (in respect of SEK notes), respectively, in aggregate principal amount of notes had been received

* Tender consideration for notes is 103.3 pct of nominal amount of EUR notes and 102.2 pct of nominal amount of SEK notes

* 58 million crowns in an aggregate nominal volume of SEK notes and 28.4 million euros in an aggregate nominal volume of EUR notes will remain outstanding