BRIEF-GXP German Properties completes property acquisition in Dresden
* Successfully completes property acquisition in Dresden and achieves successes in the asset management of the portfolio
June 2 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Announces final results for tender offer to all holders of its outstanding SEK and EUR notes
* Says tender instructions of 61.6 million euros (in respect of EUR notes) and 99.0 million Swedish crowns (in respect of SEK notes), respectively, in aggregate principal amount of notes had been received
* Tender consideration for notes is 103.3 pct of nominal amount of EUR notes and 102.2 pct of nominal amount of SEK notes
* 58 million crowns in an aggregate nominal volume of SEK notes and 28.4 million euros in an aggregate nominal volume of EUR notes will remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 German prosecutors said on Thursday their investigation of Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter for suspected insider trading related to talks held between the group's management and the London Stock Exchange between July/August and December 2015.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) denied a newspaper report on Thursday that President Jacob Zuma had accused the finance ministry of thwarting the party's efforts to give blacks a bigger stake in the economy.