June 2 Us Ecology Inc

* Repurchase program will remain in effect until June 2, 2018, unless extended by board of directors

* Anticipates funding for repurchase program to come from available corporate funds

* Board of directors authorized a program to repurchase up to $25 million of company's outstanding common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)