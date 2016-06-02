BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble energy receives plan of development approval for Leviathan field offshore Israel
* Noble Energy Inc says Leviathan is expected to provide a second source of supply and entry point into Israel's domestic natural gas transport system
* Noble, Leviathan Partners will supply gross quantity of up to 473 billion cubic feet of natural gas to new-build independent power facility
* Also announced execution of a gas sales and purchase agreement to supply natural gas from Leviathan field to IPM Beer Tuvia Ltd
* Company expects total gross revenues under contract to be in excess of $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber