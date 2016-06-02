June 2 Noble Energy Inc

* Noble energy receives plan of development approval for Leviathan field offshore Israel

* Noble Energy Inc says Leviathan is expected to provide a second source of supply and entry point into Israel's domestic natural gas transport system

* Noble, Leviathan Partners will supply gross quantity of up to 473 billion cubic feet of natural gas to new-build independent power facility

* Also announced execution of a gas sales and purchase agreement to supply natural gas from Leviathan field to IPM Beer Tuvia Ltd

* Company expects total gross revenues under contract to be in excess of $2.5 billion