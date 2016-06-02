June 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Och-Ziff capital - as of June 1, 2016, unaudited assets under management was about $42.4 billion, net increase of $400 million since May 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TY2sCK )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)