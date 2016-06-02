BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Enviva Partners Lp
* Enviva Partners, LP signs long-term off-take contract
* Lynemouth power plans to convert its 420 megawatt coal facility in UK to wood pellet fuel by end of 2017
* Deal "significantly" extends weighted average remaining term of partnership's off-take contracts to 8.0 years as of June 1, 2016
* Deliveries under contract are expected to commence in Q3 of 2017, ramp to full supply of 800,000 metric tons per year in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber