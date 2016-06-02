BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Strad Energy Services Ltd
* Class action proceeding was filed on June 1, 2016 by Tristan Partners LP and Tristan Offshore Fund Ltd against co, directors
* Class action proceeding seeks various declarations, general damages of $18.5 million and punitive damages of $5 million
* Believes that action will not have a material adverse effect on company's financial position or results of operations
* Class action proceeding relates to historical communications between strad and total energy services inc in 2014 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber