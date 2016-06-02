Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
June 2 Crh Medical Corp
* Completed a new, accretive transaction whereby crh has acquired 51% ownership of austin gastroenterology anesthesia associates, llc
* Purchase price for transaction was funded through our scotiabank credit facility and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.