BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
June 2 Exelon Corp
* Exelon Corp says Exelon Generation Company, LLC will permanently cease generation operations at Clinton Nuclear Generating Station on June 1, 2017
* Says Current Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Licenses For Clinton And Quad Cities Expire In 2026 And 2032, Respectively - SEC filing
* Time charges in 2017 and 2018 of up to an estimated $25 million each year
* Terminating Capital Investment projects required for long-term operation of clinton and quad cities, which will impact more than 200 workers
* Exelon corp says Exelon Generation Company will permanently cease generation operations at quad cities nuclear power station on June 1, 2018
* Time charges in June 2016 ranging from an estimated $150 million to $200 million
* Estimated total cash expenditures related to one-time charges primarily for employee-related costs expected to range from $75 million to $100 million
* Exelon Corp says accelerating approximately $2 billion in depreciation and amortization through announced shutdown dates
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber