June 2 Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Mediapartners to become the majority shareholder of Urakkamaailma.fi, a market place for renovation and construction work

* Alma Mediapartners Oy has increased its holding to 51 percent in Urakkamaailma.fi

* Parties have agreed not to publish price of shares Source text for Eikon:

