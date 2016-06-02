BRIEF-Techstep: Jyst Invest sells 3.8 million shares in Techstep
* Following deal Jyst Invest's holding in Techstep is 3.8 million shares, corresponding to 3.7 percent of Techstep's share capital
June 2 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Mediapartners to become the majority shareholder of Urakkamaailma.fi, a market place for renovation and construction work
* Alma Mediapartners Oy has increased its holding to 51 percent in Urakkamaailma.fi
* Parties have agreed not to publish price of shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Following deal Jyst Invest's holding in Techstep is 3.8 million shares, corresponding to 3.7 percent of Techstep's share capital
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
* The number of clients using paid version of livechat at 18,316 as of Feb. 1 versus 13,745 year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)