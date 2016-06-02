June 2 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars' regional distribution center operations in Germany will be transferred to a new distribution center in the Netherlands

* The employee consultations, started in February 2016, relating to the transfer of the regional distribution center in Germany have been concluded

* As a result of the negotiations, the total reduction of positions is 24

* These changes are a part of the Supply Chain 2017 restructuring program with a target to improve competitiveness of Fiskars manufacturing operations and distribution network