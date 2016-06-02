BRIEF-Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Bankers Petroleum Ltd
* Bankers Petroleum Ltd says expects suspension to be lifted in coming days, allowing bankers to resume operations
* Bankers Petroleum temporarily shuts-in production due to a business interruption at the port
* Suspension of export terminal over past week has led to shortage of available crude storage at port facility as well as within Patos-Marinza oilfield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pharnext announces findings evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmaker AstraZeneca warned on Thursday that profit and revenue would fall again this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug Crestor continue to hit sales.
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber