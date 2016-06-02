UPDATE 1-Uber ups the ante in fight with Taiwan authorities by suspending service
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber
June 2 Joy Global Inc :
* "We expect the third quarter adjusted earnings to be in line with our second quarter results" - conf call
* Restructuring actions projected this year are expected to provide carryover cost savings in 2017 of $40 to 50 million - conf call
* As U.S. coal market begins to normalize at lower level in 2017, expect pressures on service business to lessen - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
PARIS, Feb 1 After top-level restructuring at Airbus come the musical chairs and a new logo intended to convey unity as the European giant aims to refocus its management without a return to past infighting.