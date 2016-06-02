June 2 Unternehmens Invest AG :

* Intends to acquire 25.07 pct of All for One Steeb AG via a special purpose vehicle with co-investors of Pierer Industrie AG

* Unternehmens Invest and Pierer Industries AG currently each hold 25.07 pct of the shares of All for One Steeb