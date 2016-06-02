June 2 Bain Capital Private Equity:

* Has reached an agreement to sell FTE Automotive to Valeo

* The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2016 or the first quarter of 2017

* The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and anti-trust approvals

* Rothschild and Goldman Sachs advised bain capital on the transaction Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)