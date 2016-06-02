June 2 Oceanfirst Financial Corp

* Oceanfirst financial corp says john r. Garbarino has decided to step down from his responsibilities as chairman of board effective december 31, 2016

* Board has designated president and ceo christopher maher as chairman, succeeding garbarino effective january 1, 2017

* Oceanfirst financial corp. Announces plans to transition chairman of the board of directors