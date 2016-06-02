June 2 Mr Bricolage SA :

* ANPF has signed, through SIMB, its fully-owned subsidiary, an agreement to buy 2,350,000 shares from the Tabur family

* Operation will be financed through equity for 5.7 million euros ($6.36 million) and a 28.8 million euros bank loan to cover balance Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)