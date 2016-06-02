June 2 Investec Plc

* Raised gross proceeds of approximately GBP 138.3 million.

* New shares being issued represent approximately 4.99% of company's issued ordinary share capital prior to placing.

* A total of 30.87 million new ordinary shares in co have been placed with existing, new institutional shareholders at GBP 4.48 per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: