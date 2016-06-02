June 2 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says three-year data show early response to Saxenda resulted in improvements in weight loss and cardiometabolic risk factors

* Says people treated with Saxenda who lost 5 percent or more of their body weight at 16 weeks, classified as "early responders", demonstrated greater weight loss and improvements in cardiometabolic risk factors at week 160 compared with those who lost less than 5 pct of their body weight at 16 weeks, "early non-responders"

* Says at week 16, 68.0 pct of people treated with Saxenda were early responders versus 22.3 pct of people treated with placebo

* Says at week 160, Saxenda early responders who completed the trial achieved an average weight loss of 8.6 pct (9.1 kg), compared with 2.9 (3.1 kg) in early non-responders.

* Says in addition, Saxenda early responders experienced improvements across a range of glycaemic measures including regression to normoglycaemia and reduced development of type 2 diabetes compared with early non-responders. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)