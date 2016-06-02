UPDATE 2-Nokia posts strong profits, sees improvement in networks market
* CEO sees market conditions improving (Adds details, background, analyst comment)
June 2 (Reuters) -
* House Foods Group sees profit of around 1.5 bln yen ($13.8 mln)associated with planned takeover of Gaban in current FY through March 2017- Nikkei
* House Foods Group plans to turn Gaban, now a unit of seasoning giant Ajinomoto, into a wholly owned subsidiary through a tender offer - Nikkei
* House Foods bracing for a 77% plunge in its group net profit to 5.3 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei
* House Foods plans to amortize the cost of acquiring Gaban's trademark over a period of more than 30 years- Nikkei
* House Foods expects to pay 6.5 billion yen for Gaban, while Gaban's net asset value stood at 8.9 billion yen as of the end of March- Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/25D53ea) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WELLINGTON, Feb 2 New Zealand's ruling centre-right National Party is heading into an election campaign plagued by questions over a decision to grant citizenship to Peter Thiel, a billionaire tech tycoon and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker. * RECKITT BENCKISER:UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to