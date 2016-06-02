UPDATE 2-Nokia posts strong profits, sees improvement in networks market
* CEO sees market conditions improving (Adds details, background, analyst comment)
June 2 (Reuters) -
* Toshiba Tec to step up restructuring of pos business overseas - Nikkei
* Toshiba Tec plans to close units marketing point-of-sales systems,cut jobs in business a cost of about 2 bln yen ($18.4 mln) this fiscal year - Nikkei
* Toshiba Tec will shut down eight or nine pos system sales units in Europe as well as Central And South America- Nikkei
* Toshiba Tec will also consider shedding over 100 jobs, mostly in the POS solutions business - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1XlmUSg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* CEO sees market conditions improving (Adds details, background, analyst comment)
WELLINGTON, Feb 2 New Zealand's ruling centre-right National Party is heading into an election campaign plagued by questions over a decision to grant citizenship to Peter Thiel, a billionaire tech tycoon and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker. * RECKITT BENCKISER:UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to