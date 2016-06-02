BRIEF-Elekta says wins Versa HD order from Uppsala University Hospital
* Says wins order from Uppsala University Hospital for Versa HD linear accelerators
June 2 Sartorius Ag
* Every shareholder will receive three additional shares of same type per share held, without an additional payment
* Says to implement stock split on june 13, 201 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says wins order from Uppsala University Hospital for Versa HD linear accelerators
* Said on Wednesday had received so-called Intention to Grant from European Patent Office (EPO) regarding the company's patent application for Europe
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 400 won/share for FY 2016