Nikkei falls to more than 1-week low as stronger yen sours mood
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday to its lowest in more than a week after a stronger yen soured sentiment.
June 2 S&P:
* Georgia's 2016 GO bonds assigned 'AAA' rating
* Rating reflects state's well-diversified, broad-based economic growth, strong financial monitoring, moderate debt position Source text (bit.ly/24l22cr)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance