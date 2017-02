June 2 Impinj Inc:

* IMPINJ Inc files for IPO of upto $60 mln - Sec filing

* IMPINJ Inc will list on the nasdaq under the symbol "PI" - Sec filing

* Impinj Says RBC Capital Markets, Pacific Crest Securities, Piper Jaffray will act as lead underwriters for the offering- Sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1sqYvNX Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)