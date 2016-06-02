June 2 Temple Hotels Inc -

* Temple Hotels Inc. - Fort McMurray property update

* Seven properties have been identified as having light to moderate impacts from Fort McMurray wildfires

* Services available at the properties will continue to be impacted for a period of time

* Two additional properties, Merit Hotel & Suites and Radisson Hotel & Suites Fort McMurray, sustained greater fire, smoke and water damage