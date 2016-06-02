UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 U.S. CDC:
* In the seven outbreaks, a total of 324 people infected with the outbreak strains of salmonella were reported from 35 states
* Outbreaks expected to continue for next several months since flock owners might be unaware of risk of salmonella infection from live poultry
* Seven multistate outbreaks of human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks
* Sixty-Six ill people were hospitalized, and one death was reported in relation to the outbreak Source text (1.usa.gov/1PoKhr3)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources