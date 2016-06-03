June 2 (Reuters) -

* Redstone "retains legal mental capacity to make decisions" to remove Viacom CEO, Abrams from Redstone National Amusements Trust - Redstone spokesman

* Conclusion comes from Dr James Spar, who examined Redstone at Redstone's home on May 20 and May 24 - Redstone spokesman

* Spar determined that Redstone had only a "mild degree" of cognitive impairment, given his age - Redstone spokesman (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)