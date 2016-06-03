June 3 Euronext NV :

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down during May 2016 at 195,333 contracts (-15.7 pct compared with May 2015)

* May 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreased by 17.2 pct when compared to May 2015

* May 2016, overall average daily volume on euronext derivatives stands at 421,754 contracts (-14 pct compared to May 2015)

* May 2016 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at 5,932 million euros (-26.0 pct compared with May 2015)