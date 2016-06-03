June 3 Ferratum Oyj :
* Plans further bond issue to continue its growth
* Intends to raise an amount of up to 50 million euros
($55.76 million)
* Denomination of bond is planned to be 1,000 euros per note
and bond is expected to have a 3-year term
* Subscription period will be announced with approval of
securities prospectus, which is expected this month
* Proceeds will mainly be used to finance operations in
markets where ferratum does not operate under credit licence of
ferratum bank plc
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)