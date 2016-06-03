BRIEF-Egyptian Media Production City forecasts 2017 net profit of EGP 55.3 mln
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
June 3 Catena Media PLC :
* Says enters German market - acquires a leading iGaming affiliate in Germany
* Purchase price, of maximum 6.5 million euros ($7.25 million), consist of an upfront payment of 3.5 million euros and an earn-out purchase price, based on revenue performance the first year, of a maximum of 3.0 million euros
* Acquires essential assets including domains, player accounts and social media accounts and intellectual property
Source text: bit.ly/1RT23Ny
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
PARIS, Feb 4 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced mounting pressure from his own conservative camp to withdraw from the race on Saturday, as a senator from The Republicans party warned it could split if he refused to bow out.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.