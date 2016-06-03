BRIEF-Civeo Corp announces public offering of common shares
* Civeo Corporation announces public offering of common shares
June 3 Investment AB Oresund :
* Net asset value as per May 31 up 6.4 percent to 106 Swedish crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Civeo Corporation announces public offering of common shares
* Announces financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016; declares cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: