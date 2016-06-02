June 2 Chemung Financial Corp

* Will recognize about $170 thousand in one-time expenses associated with feasibility and implementation of unit during first half of 2016

* Beginning in fy 2017, coexpects to receive a potential net benefit of about $370 thousand associated with insurance premium exclusion

* Received approval from state of Nevada for creation of a new captive insurance unit, named chemung risk management, inc. On may 31, 2016

* Purpose of unit is to insure gaps in commercial coverage and uninsured exposures in corporation's current insurance coverages

* Will have annual costs of approximately $90 thousand associated with on-going operations of subsidiary