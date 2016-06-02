June 2 Infusystem Holdings Inc :
* Company interprets se1609 as no longer permitting durable
medical equipment suppliers to submit billings to DME medical
administrative contractors
* Medicare accounted for 20% and 19% of company's total
revenues for three month period ended march 31, 2016
* Estimates transition to temporary alternative billing
arrangement will have a net reduction to its operating income of
about $1 million annually
* Completed its initial assessment of potential impact of
SE1609 on company's business
* As a result of SE1609, company will now submit the
billings directly to physicians or hospitals will seek
reimbursement from Medicare
* Currently expects that SE1609 will have no direct material
impact on majority of patients of company's customers
Source text - (1.usa.gov/1r4m1z1)
