BRIEF-LifeLock sees FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $667 mln-$668 mln
* Sees FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $667 million to $668 million
June 2 Apple Inc :
* Apple inc says photos services are back up Source text - apple.co/1TSidyi Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sees FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $667 million to $668 million
* Biomarin receives access to priority medicines (prime) regulatory support from ema for bmn 270 gene therapy in hemophilia a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ann Vezina appointed to the Synnex Corporation board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: