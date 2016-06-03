June 3 Famous Brands Ltd :

* Norman Richards, currently group financial director will be appointed group commercial executive

* Kelebogile (Lebo) Ntlha, currently group financial executive and company secretary, will be appointed group financial director

* Appointments are effective as at 1 july 2016.