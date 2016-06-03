June 3 Orion Oyj
* Says Orion and Bayer expand clinical development program
for ODM-201 and initiate a new phase III study Arasens in
patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
* Says new the study will evaluate the
safety and efficacy of the compound in combination with standard
androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and the chemotherapy
docetaxel in men with newly diagnosed metastatic
hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
* Says new trial is expected to start the enrolment of
patients towards the end of 2016
(Helsinki Newsroom)