Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 3 Raysearch Laboratories Publ Ab
* Says wins Raystation order in the Netherlands
* Says RayStation has been selected as the treatment planning solution for the Holland Particle Therapy Centre (HollandPTC), the first proton therapy center to be established in the Netherlands
* Says the facility will open in August 2017 and expects to treat around 600 patients per year using the Varian ProBeam System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)