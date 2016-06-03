June 3 Raysearch Laboratories Publ Ab

* Says wins Raystation order in the Netherlands

* Says RayStation has been selected as the treatment planning solution for the Holland Particle Therapy Centre (HollandPTC), the first proton therapy center to be established in the Netherlands

* Says the facility will open in August 2017 and expects to treat around 600 patients per year using the Varian ProBeam System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)