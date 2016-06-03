BRIEF-Exco Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q1 sales C$153.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$155.9 million
June 3 Natus Medical Inc
* Board of directors has approved an expansion of its existing stock repurchase program; expiration date is set for June 1, 2017
* Board authorizing repurchase of up to an additional $20 million of company's common stock - SEC filing
* To use cash on hand, cash generated from operations, existing credit facilities or other financing to fund share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1VBau79 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 sales C$153.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$155.9 million
* Endurance Specialty - reinsurance premiums written for current quarter and full year 2016 were $8.7 million and $43.2 million,
* Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7% CER sales growth