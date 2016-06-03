June 3 Natus Medical Inc

* Board of directors has approved an expansion of its existing stock repurchase program; expiration date is set for June 1, 2017

* Board authorizing repurchase of up to an additional $20 million of company's common stock - SEC filing

* To use cash on hand, cash generated from operations, existing credit facilities or other financing to fund share repurchase program