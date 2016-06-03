June 3 Tecnoglass Inc :

* Hires Deloitte & Touche Ltd as external consultant for US GAAP accounting and SEC reporting

* Tecnoglass files 2015 form 10-K, quarterly reports and announces enhancements to financial operations

* Appoints deputy Chief Financial Officer Santiago Giraldo as head of investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)