* SRV wins about 290 million euros($323.03 million) contractor agreement for the implementation of Central Finland Central Hospital

* The final project management contract agreement will be signed in June

* A new central hospital will be built near the existing Central Finland Central Hospital in Kukkumäki in 2020

* The total investment in the new central hospital will be worth about 490 million euros