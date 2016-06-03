BRIEF-Symantec to offer $1.0 bln in senior unsecured notes
* Symantec Corp - to offer $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025
June 3 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA :
* Management recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.29 zlotys per share gross or total value of 0.5 million zlotys ($126,984) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9375 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets FY cash dividend of $0.1975 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Facebook Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as the world's largest social network continues to benefit from its aggressive push into mobiles and video.