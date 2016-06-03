BRIEF-Metlife reports Q4 operating EPS $1.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 3 German High Street Properties A/S :
* Sells property Bahnhofstrasse 2, Passau
* Sale price is 10 million euros ($11.14 million)
* Keeps 2016 outlook
* Sees 2016 profit before refinancing costs, tax and value adjustments of about 1.3 million - 1.5 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, in line with stocks around the globe, after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted an upbeat picture of the U.S. economy. The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected in its first meeting this year and since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 9 points, to 5,608, a 45.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.57 perc
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday said it was proposing an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.