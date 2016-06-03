Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 3 Ofcom
* Uk's ofcom says asked to resolve dispute between talk talk and british telecommunications concerning charges for special fault investigation services
* Dispute concerns allegations by talktalk that amounts bt charged it for TRCS & SFIS, in between 1 april 2011- 30 june 2014, were inconsistent with bt's basis of charges obligations
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)