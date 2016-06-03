BRIEF-John B Sanfilippo & Son reports Q2 EPS $1.13
* Second quarter EPS increased by 5.6% to a second quarter record $1.13 per share diluted; board of directors adopts annual dividend policy
June 3 Novartis AG
* Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp says data show gilenya had significantly greater patient retention compared to IDMTS in relapsing-remitting MS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Second quarter EPS increased by 5.6% to a second quarter record $1.13 per share diluted; board of directors adopts annual dividend policy
* Q4 revenue $226.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $224.5 million
Feb 1 A U.S. jury in Texas on Wednesday ordered Facebook Inc., its virtual reality unit Oculus, and other defendants to pay a combined $500 million to ZeniMax Media Inc., a video game publisher that says Oculus stole its technology.